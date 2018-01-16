Rafa Benitez Set to Offer Newcastle Outcast Aleksandar Mitrovic Lifeline Upon Injury Return

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has suggested that Aleksandar Mitrovic could be brought into the fold once again once he returns from his back injury.

Benitez will be watching Wednesday night’s FA Cup replay as Chelsea face of against Norwich, with the winner facing Newcastle in the following round.

But the Spaniard may have to rotate his squad slightly, considering their fourth-round fixture will be played on January 28th and their following Premier League against Burnley is only three days later.

Speaking about his policy on the squad, Benitez said: “It depends on the squad,” he told the Chronicle.

“Sometimes if you have enough players available and players coming back from injuries maybe you can manage in a better way. We have to wait to see.

“We have Florian Lejeune, Jesus Gamez and Aleksandar Mitrovic all running. Mitro is getting close and we will see. Gamez will take more time but if they are fine then we have more bodies.”

With Newcastle's current strikers not up to the mark in recent games, Mitrovic could be brought back to help with their goals crisis.

Benitez has also warned his players that their cup fixture will be difficult regardless of whether they face Chelsea or Norwich.

Let's face it, we aren't going to buy a quality striker, especially not this window. We need Mitrovic, like it or not. #NUFC — Bristol Magpie (@BristolMagpie) January 13, 2018

He said: “We have to wait. They still have to play another game and will have plenty of time to talk about that. We’re happy because we are into another round.”

“It will be tough anyway because both teams are quite difficult to play against. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Newcastle could be forgiven for prioritising the league at the moment, as they’re currently above the relegation zone but only by three points.

“We have to stay calm and work as hard as we can, but without anxiety. Our fans know that our players won’t improve if we criticise them during games.

“We have to improve them by supporting them. When they feel under pressure they do different things and maybe don’t want to be involved or make the right movement or give the ball away.”

“It’s a group of players that have to give everything.”