Rangers Complete Loan Signing of Norwich City Captain Russell Martin

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Norwich skipper Russell Martin on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old flew into Glasgow this morning, where he successfully passed a medical before being paraded in front of the media.

Speaking to Rangers official website, Martin said; “I’m delighted to be here to be honest. It’s been kind of in the pipeline for a couple of weeks but not knowing whether it was going to happen or not but finally thankfully it has gone through."

Martin went on to reveal his excitement at the prospect of playing for such an illustrious club, admitting the club's infrastructure made joining Gers an easy decision.


“It’s just really the opportunity to come and play here in front of this crowd on a regular basis. The facilities are amazing, everything about it is just a huge football club.

“At this stage of my career to come here really excites me. It’s a challenge as well. The club is in the position it is in at the minute. They’ve done really well recently."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Martin has spent nine years at Carrow Road, making over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions since joining from Peterborough United.


The Canaries captain has found himself on the fringes of the first-team this season though, with manager Daniel Farke, appointed in the summer, using Martin only five times in the Championship.

Martin, who has made 29 appearances for Scotland in a seven year international career, will now look to resurrect his career with the Gers as they battle Aberdeen for a Europa League qualification spot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters