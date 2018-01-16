Rangers Complete Loan Signing of Norwich City Captain Russell Martin

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Norwich skipper Russell Martin on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old flew into Glasgow this morning, where he successfully passed a medical before being paraded in front of the media.

Speaking to Rangers official website, Martin said; “I’m delighted to be here to be honest. It’s been kind of in the pipeline for a couple of weeks but not knowing whether it was going to happen or not but finally thankfully it has gone through."

📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce the signing of defender Russell Martin from @NorwichCityFC on-loan until the end of the season.



“It’s just really the opportunity to come and play here in front of this crowd on a regular basis. The facilities are amazing, everything about it is just a huge football club.

“At this stage of my career to come here really excites me. It’s a challenge as well. The club is in the position it is in at the minute. They’ve done really well recently."



Martin has spent nine years at Carrow Road, making over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions since joining from Peterborough United.





The Canaries captain has found himself on the fringes of the first-team this season though, with manager Daniel Farke, appointed in the summer, using Martin only five times in the Championship.

Martin, who has made 29 appearances for Scotland in a seven year international career, will now look to resurrect his career with the Gers as they battle Aberdeen for a Europa League qualification spot.