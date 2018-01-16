Report Claims Man City Could Make Antoine Griezmann Bid Following End to Alexis Sanchez Saga

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could turn his attentions towards Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, following new reports that he and the board agreed to pull out of a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez.

The Spaniard apparently met with the club's owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak and other senior officials to discuss the nature of the situation involving Sanchez, and concluded that a deal would be ultimately too expensive for a player who'd be free in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Guardiola had wanted to reunite with the Chilean and launched a bid in the region of £60m for the Arsenal forward last summer. This time around, the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was reluctant to offer more than £20m.

Sanchez is set to join Manchester United after the Red Devils offered more money to both Arsenal and the player, but City believe their injured star Gabriel Jesus is on course for an early return than anticipated, meaning their could be less need for the 28-year-old.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

As reported by MEN Sport though, Guardiola has been promised funds to bring in a top marksman in the summer, and Griezmann could be that marquee signing, especially if United do sign Sanchez.

The Atleti forward has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for a long time, and nearly joined them last summer but for the club's transfer ban being upheld. He remained at the Wanda Metropolitano out of loyalty, but could seek a move away this summer.

Griezmann is no longer the main man at Atletico following the arrival of Diego Costa, and could be tempted by a move to City or Barcelona, who have also been linked.

