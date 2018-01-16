REVEALED: The Exact Words Arsene Wenger Said to Mike Dean in His Angry Spat

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger found himself in some fairly hot water with the FA after getting involved in an argument with referee Mike Dean over a penalty awarded to West Brom during a 1-1 draw between the sides on the final day of 2017.

The manager was slapped with a fine, as well as a three-match touchline ban for being adjudged to have called the ref's integrity into question after the match.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

(You might also be interested in reading: REVEALED: The Reason Man City Withdrew From the Race to Sign Alexis Sanchez)

This is all well and truly behind us, and Wenger has a lot more to worry about these days, with Alexis Sanchez potentially on the verge of an Emirates exit. 

But the exact words used have surfaced, and of course those are always fun to bring up.

An official FA document has revealed what Dean and the other officials wrote in their Extraordinary Incident Report Forms, with Wenger being accused of branding Dean dishonest, unprofessional and a disgrace.

Dean's version of events is as follows: “As we’ve entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to ‘let him in’.


"He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying‘you’re not honest’ on numerous occasions.

"I replied ‘so you’re calling me a cheat’. He replied ‘I maintain what I say, you’re not honest’. He then said ‘you’ve done this to us many times before, you’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’.

"He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer."

Arsenal fans might agree that Wenger really went in easy on said ref, some may even be disappointed. In any case, though, he's been quite thoroughly punished, but you can bet that won't stop him from going after Dean again if he feels hard done by in future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters