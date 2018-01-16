REVEALED: The Exact Words Arsene Wenger Said to Mike Dean in His Angry Spat

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger found himself in some fairly hot water with the FA after getting involved in an argument with referee Mike Dean over a penalty awarded to West Brom during a 1-1 draw between the sides on the final day of 2017.

The manager was slapped with a fine, as well as a three-match touchline ban for being adjudged to have called the ref's integrity into question after the match.

This is all well and truly behind us, and Wenger has a lot more to worry about these days, with Alexis Sanchez potentially on the verge of an Emirates exit.

But the exact words used have surfaced, and of course those are always fun to bring up.

An official FA document has revealed what Dean and the other officials wrote in their Extraordinary Incident Report Forms, with Wenger being accused of branding Dean dishonest, unprofessional and a disgrace.

"You're not honest ... you're a disgrace" What Arsene Wenger said to referee Mike Dean to get his touchline ban pic.twitter.com/LvGJL3ncvw — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 16, 2018

Dean's version of events is as follows: “As we’ve entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to ‘let him in’.





"He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying‘you’re not honest’ on numerous occasions.

"I replied ‘so you’re calling me a cheat’. He replied ‘I maintain what I say, you’re not honest’. He then said ‘you’ve done this to us many times before, you’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’.

"He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer."

Arsenal fans might agree that Wenger really went in easy on said ref, some may even be disappointed. In any case, though, he's been quite thoroughly punished, but you can bet that won't stop him from going after Dean again if he feels hard done by in future.