Roma Insist There's Been 'No Offer' for Star Midfielder Despite Reports of Sensational China Switch

Roma have claimed that they received no offers for their star midfielder Radja Nainggolan, despite reports claiming that the Belgian international is set for a huge €50m January switch to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, with a €12m-per-year contract rumoured to have been agreed.

As reported by Football Italia, Roma's sporting director Monchi faced questions over the potential exit of the midfield powerhouse, but claimed that the widespread reports were wide of the mark. Monchi said:

"So far, no offer has arrived."

On Monday, the Sun reported that the 29-year-old was on the verge of leaving the Serie A side, disappointing the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United who remain long-term admirers of the former Cagliari ace. The delay in a move to China could open the door to the Premier League giants, who are both eager to strengthen their midfields ahead of a gruelling run-in.

Touted by many as a complete midfielder, Naingolan's defensive attributes combined with his positioning and passing ability have made him a highly desirable player. With his international teammate Axel Witzel thriving at Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin, Naingolan could well be tempted for a fresh start in the rapidly growing, lucrative competition.

Roma may also be set to lose their goalkeeper Alisson, who has gone from strength to strength since being promoted from his previous role as Wojciech Szczęsny's understudy. The Brazilian international has been in excellent form since becoming his side's number one, and he has refused to rule out a summer move - with Liverpool favourites to sign the 25-year-old ace.