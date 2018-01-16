Roma Insist There's Been 'No Offer' for Star Midfielder Despite Reports of Sensational China Switch

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Roma have claimed that they received no offers for their star midfielder Radja Nainggolan, despite reports claiming that the Belgian international is set for a huge €50m January switch to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, with a €12m-per-year contract rumoured to have been agreed.

As reported by Football Italia, Roma's sporting director Monchi faced questions over the potential exit of the midfield powerhouse, but claimed that the widespread reports were wide of the mark. Monchi said:

"So far, no offer has arrived."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

On Monday, the Sun reported that the 29-year-old was on the verge of leaving the Serie A side, disappointing the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United who remain long-term admirers of the former Cagliari ace. The delay in a move to China could open the door to the Premier League giants, who are both eager to strengthen their midfields ahead of a gruelling run-in.

Touted by many as a complete midfielder, Naingolan's defensive attributes combined with his positioning and passing ability have made him a highly desirable player. With his international teammate Axel Witzel thriving at Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin, Naingolan could well be tempted for a fresh start in the rapidly growing, lucrative competition.

Roma may also be set to lose their goalkeeper Alisson, who has gone from strength to strength since being promoted from his previous role as Wojciech Szczęsny's understudy. The Brazilian international has been in excellent form since becoming his side's number one, and he has refused to rule out a summer move - with Liverpool favourites to sign the 25-year-old ace.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters