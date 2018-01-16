Ronaldo Edges Towards Sensational Man Utd Return as Report Claims Real Madrid Are Open to Offers

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a dramatic move away from Real Madrid after club president Florentino Perez reportedly agreed to listen to offers for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Euro 2016 winning forward is said to want to leave the Bernabeu after becoming tired of broken promises made to him by the club, with a sensational return to former club Manchester United thought to be Ronaldo's preferred destination.

According to the Portuguese daily sports paper Record, Perez reacted to the news of Ronaldo's desire to leave the club by giving the winger's agent, Jorge Mendes, permission to negotiate deals with other clubs.

AS however, suggest that any potential return to Old Trafford could be hindered by Ronaldo's wage demands, something they claim could lead to interest from clubs in the American MLS or Chinese Super League, where financial issues could be less of a hurdle.

During his time with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals from 292 appearances, and won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 while still at the Old Trafford club.

The news of Ronaldo's potential departure will come as another significant blow to under fire Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, whose side are currently fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind leaders Barcelona following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Villarreal.

Ronaldo himself has also struggled in comparison to his usually world class standards in La Liga this season, scoring just four goals in 14 appearances so far this season.

