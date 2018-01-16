Southampton Move for Monaco Striker Gathers Momentum as Talks Over January Transfer Continue

Southampton are believed to be moving closer to signing Monaco striker Guido Carrillo, after talks between the two clubs continue over a potential January move to the Premier League strugglers. The Argentine striker has been forced to play an impact substitute role with the Ligue Un champions this season, and could well leave the club to gain first team football.

As reported by Sky Sports, claims of Southampton's £17.5m bid are wide of the mark, but discussions continue between the clubs over a suitable fee for the Estudiantes star. The Saints are in desperate need of some firepower at the top of the field, having scored just 23 goals in their opening 23 matches of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Carrillo has netted 15 times in his 65 appearances for Monaco, since joining the club in 2015. With the likes of Columbian star Falcao ahead of him in the pecking order, Carrillo's limited bit-part role at the club has seen him fail to live up to the hype that surrounded is move from Argentina.

A switch to the Premier League could reignite the pacy front-man's career, and Saints fans could witness a formidable striking partnership between Carrillo and current first-choice striker Charlie Austin. The south coast side will be desperate to improve on their current league form, which has seen them sink to 17th in the table - just one point away from the relegation zone.

Manager Claude Puel will be eager to make new signings, especially given that he has reportedly missed out on signing his top target Theo Walcott, with the Arsenal winger thought to be close to sealing a move to Sam Allardyce's Everton. The England international is unlikely to be in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, after spending much of this season on the bench.