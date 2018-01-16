Spurs Given Fresh Hope of Signing Malcom as Arsenal Switch Focus to Dortmund Goal-Machine

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur may be back in the running to sign Bordeaux's much sought-after forward Malcom, after Arsenal have reportedly switched their attention to signing Borussia Dortmund's tenacious striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace the Manchester United-bound Alexis Sánchez.

As reported by the Telegraph, Sánchez's imminent exit from the Gunners is poised to set in motion a domino effect of transfer dealings, which could see Spurs capitalise by snatching Malcom from under their north London rivals' noses. The tenacious 20-year-old has wowed spectators in Ligue 1 this season, scoring seven goals and assisting a further five more in 17 starts.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

With the Gunners expected to pay in the region of £50m for Aubameyang, it is unlikely that the board will sanction a further £40m required to prize Malcom away from Bordeaux. While Spurs boast a glittering array of attacking talents, their manager Mauricio Pochettino is bound to be planning to strengthening his squad in January, with a gruelling end of season run ahead.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are set to see midfielder Theo Walcott leave the club on a permanent basis, with Everton putting the final touches to £20m deal to bring the former Southampton prodigy to Goodison Park. Walcott has spent over a decade with the Gunners, but has struggled to force his way into Wenger's first team selection in recent seasons.

Spurs are also thought to be in the hunt for Hoffenheim star midfielder Nadiem Amiri, after reports revealed that the 21-year-old has a release clause of just £15m. Arsenal and Man Utd are also thought to be in hot pursuit of the Bundesliga star, who has scored twice in 12 league matches so far this season.

