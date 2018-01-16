Tony Cottee Says Joe Hart Needs to Leave West Ham to Boost World Cup Hopes

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

West Ham Legend Tony Cottee has suggested that Joe Hart should cancel his loan at the club if he is to resurrect his season enough to warrant inclusion in the England squad that travels to the World Cup this summer.


The 30-year-old keeper started the season as the Hammers’ number one between the sticks after joining from Manchester City until the end of the season.

However, the England international conceded 30 goals in 14 matches in the Premier League and has since been dropped by boss David Moyes in favour of Adrian.

Cottee, who played for the Hammers for six years between 1982 and 1988 before returning in 1994, claimed that Hart must leave and find a new loan deal to get more game time as the 2018 World Cup in Russia gets closer.

"I was very excited when West Ham signed Joe Hart but I think he would admit he hasn't performed as well as he'd have liked this season," Cottee said in his Sporting Bet column.

"He's a fantastic goalkeeper who has had a couple of very tough years since losing his place at Manchester City. I'd like to see him stay at West Ham but he has to leave if he's to keep his place in England's World Cup squad.

"He needs to review his position and move on if he isn't going to play."

