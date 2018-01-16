Tottenham Star Heung-min Son Responds to Reports of a New Deal in the Offing for Him

Tottenham star Heung-min Son has addressed speculation suggesting he is being lined up for a new deal by the club.

The Mirror reported on Friday - before Son's excellent showing against Everton at Wembley a day later - that the 2015 signing from Bayer Leverkusen is to be rewarded for his contributions following his £22m move.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With his goal against the Toffees in the 4-0 win, he claimed his 40th in all competitions for Spurs and his fifth consecutive home goal - which is a joint-record along with former striker Jermain Defoe.

The winger, who earns £60k-a-week, is starting to come in for his due credit in a team of headline-grabbers such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and really has stood out for the north Londoners this term.

And speaking of a new potential deal in the pipeline, Son said via Goal: "I haven't heard any special comments about that. Although I'm having a great time here, I don't believe that is what I can talk about at this moment. I'm learning a lot at Tottenham, so I'd like to focus on Tottenham and my performances for now."

🇰🇷 Son Heung-min became only the second player to score in five consecutive home #PL matches for @SpursOfficial, after @IAmJermainDefoe in 2004 pic.twitter.com/1Fb0Q0uWBx — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2018

The enthusiastic South Korean international, who is adored by the Spurs faithful, has garnered a reputation as being highly underrated in the Premier League, but with eight goals and four assists to his name, he is starting to force a different opinion amongst watching neutrals.

Another star being touted for a new deal is playmaker Christian Eriksen. The Dane said after Saturday's win: "I am happy to be at the club and have nothing negative to say about it [Tottenham] at all.

"Everyone is really very pleased with the win and how we played was very good so it’s on to the next game. I think it gives us a lot of confidence to play like we did."