Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta swapped the turf of the Nou Camp for the day to try a very different sport: American football.

Proving there is a first time for everything, the product of La Masia battles takes on a new challenge in an advertising campaign of an online broker.

The new campaign was released to encourage the general public to 'try something new' and sees the small Spanish midfielder seemingly out of his depth engaging in a face off with a team of American football giants.

Iniesta who signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it to three is the new ambassador of the brand and spoke via Mundo Deportivo about his new role.

He said: "I loved participating. It's always great to have the opportunity to try something new and I hope that encourages people to do the same; There is always a first time for everything."

Barcelona fans, however, will be hoping their captain doesn't get too used to trying new things, with the prospect of linking up with new £142m man Philippe Coutinho on the horizon.

Barcelona currently sits nine points clear at the top of La Liga and Iniesta will be looking to capture his ninth Spanish league title this year, to add to an already glittering career.