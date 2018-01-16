VIDEO: Blast From the Past! A Young Paulo Dybala Shows the World What Is to Come in Old Clip

He is undoubtedly now one of the brightest young talents on the planet, and a video has recently surfaced showing that Juventus star Paulo Dybala always had the potential to go far.

The video, released by the Twitter account of French website Tellement Foot, is of a very young Dybala, wearing a Juventus shirt, engaging in an intense training drill, with impressive results.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

He shows fancy footwork to dance through some training cones, before curling a ball straight into the top corner from outside the box.

He then showcases his dribbling skills before finding the top corner again on three more occasions. Not bad for a kid.

Watch the video below:

As we all know, that young Dybala has gone on to be a star, with La Joya scoring 44 goals in 84 games since his move to Juve in 2015 and establishing himself in the Argentina national team with 12 caps so far.

All has not been completely rosy in recent times, however, with rumours of fallings out between his agent and the club, and speculation that the player may be moving on soon. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United recently.

The 24-year-old has scored an impressive 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances this season, and the big clubs will no doubt be monitoring his situation carefully to see if the possibility to sign the player remains.