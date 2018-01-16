West Brom Approach Championship Side Fulham for Their Star Captain & Prized Asset Tom Cairney

West Brom are looking to bolster their midfield this month, with Alan Pardew's men currently sitting second from bottom in the table in 19th place.



The Baggies have reportedly made an approach for standout Fulham midfielder and Scottish international Tom Cairney, according to Sky Sports.



It is understood Fulham are unwilling to negotiate any deals this month, with the Championship side looking to hold onto their key players to mount a serious play-off assault in the competitive league.



Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Alan Pardew, however, is said to be an admirer of the Fulham captain's performances for the London club, and sees Cairney as the perfect man to help West Brom's fight against relegation.



This is not the first time Fulham have had to fight off Premier League interest for their captain, with Newcastle reportedly showing interest this summer.



Fulham, however, made their intentions clear with Cairney, signing him to a one-year contract extension on top of his previous deal at the end of last season, keeping him at Craven Cottage until 2021.



The 26-year-old joined Fulham back in 2015 for £2.8m from Blackburn Rover's and has since made over 100 appearances for the London club, scoring 22 times.