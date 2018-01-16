West Ham Fear Andy Carroll Has Had His 'Head Turned' by Rumoured Chelsea Interest

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

West Ham United are reportedly concerned that rumoured Chelsea target Andy Carroll has had his 'head turned' by the interest from Stamford Bridge, suggesting that he could try and force through a move if the Hammers drag their heels.


Carroll was first linked with Chelsea earlier this month and more recent reports claimed that West Ham were only interested in a permanent sale rather than a loan.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are proposing some kind of swap deal involving Michy Batshuayi, a player West Ham were keen on prior to his move to Stamford Bridge in 2016.

The newspaper further states that the east Londoners are more interested in a 'straight cash' offer, but suggests that Carroll 'has his heart set' on moving to Chelsea.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The 29-year-old England international, who has once more seen his season disrupted by niggling fitness problems, would boost Chelsea's small squad, with games set to keep coming thick and fast over the next few weeks and months.

The reigning champions missed out on Fernando Llorente in the summer as a back-up to Alvaro Morata, with Tottenham landing the Spanish target man instead, and signing Carroll would finally secure that kind of alternative option for Antonio Conte.

Carroll would also be another English presence for Chelsea as they look to stay in line with home-grown quotas. Gary Cahill was the only domestic player in the first-team squad at the start of the season, with a handful of other individuals like Cesc Fabregas considered 'home-grown'.

The signings of Danny Drinkwater, signed on deadline day in August, and Ross Barkley have since swelled the number of English players threefold.

