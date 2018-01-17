Adrien Silva's MOTM Performance Sends Leicester Fans into Raptures as Portuguese Helps Oversee Win

Leicester City booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win on Tuesday night over Fleetwood Town in a third-round replay, and fans of the club were jubilant over the performance of new boy Adrien Silva.

Leicester fans singled out Silva’s man of the match performance, despite the brace from the much-maligned Kelechi Iheanacho. Silva who arrived from Sporting CP after much transfer controversy, played well enough to instil confidence into the Leicester fan base that he will go down as a great signing for the club.

The Portuguese midfielder was signed by the Foxes during the summer, however, due to issues with his paperwork he has only available to start playing during the month of January.

Silva's eye-catching performance in Tuesday's win against Fleetwood led to Leicester fans clamouring to social media to give forth their thoughts of their new man. Here are a few selected tweets of the admiration for the Portuguese:

Adrien Silva versus Fleetwood Town:



- 90 mins played

- 101 touches

- 71/79 passes completed (90%)

- 1 key pass

- 4/5 dribbles completed

- 2/4 tackles completed

- 1 MOTM



He's back, without a shadow of a doubt. After that performance he should be seeing far more mins in the PL. pic.twitter.com/21EfRnMuHc — Marino Peixoto (@Marinovpeixoto) January 16, 2018

Adrien Silva could answer the phone with his feet while wearing football boots — Joe (@Allenhoulder) January 16, 2018

Got to say @adrien_silva23 was pure class tonight #lcfc — Kiel (@AtKiCo) January 16, 2018

On to the next round we go!!! You're future FA cup winners #LCFC @adrien_silva23 is jesus on cleats in the MF my god what a MF we have!!! Iborra Ndidi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Bruno (@Brunosko23) January 16, 2018

Adrien Silva has to be one of the classiest central midfielders ive ever seen play for us. Barely takes more than 1 touch to do anything — Adam Voce (@adamvoce) January 16, 2018

Elsewhere, the win for the Foxes sees Claude Puel’s men move on to the next round of the competition where they'll travel to face Peterborough United.