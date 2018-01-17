Adrien Silva's MOTM Performance Sends Leicester Fans into Raptures as Portuguese Helps Oversee Win

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Leicester City booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win on Tuesday night over Fleetwood Town in a third-round replay, and fans of the club were jubilant over the performance of new boy Adrien Silva. 

Leicester fans singled out Silva’s man of the match performance, despite the brace from the much-maligned Kelechi Iheanacho. Silva who arrived from Sporting CP after much transfer controversy, played well enough to instil confidence into the Leicester fan base that he will go down as a great signing for the club.

The Portuguese midfielder was signed by the Foxes during the summer, however, due to issues with his paperwork he has only available to start playing during the month of January.

Silva's eye-catching performance in Tuesday's win against Fleetwood led to Leicester fans clamouring to social media to give forth their thoughts of their new man. Here are a few selected tweets of the admiration for the Portuguese:

Elsewhere, the win for the Foxes sees Claude Puel’s men move on to the next round of the competition where they'll travel to face Peterborough United.

