André Ayew's Latest Performance Stirs Anger Amongst West Ham Fans as He Nears Exit

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Misfiring forward André Ayew stirred frustration amongst West Ham fans after his latest performance in a narrow 1-0 win against Shrewsbury Town. The Hammers needed extra-time to defeat the League One side in the third-round replay of the FA Cup, and Ayew was afforded a rare start by manager David Moyes.

The Ghanaian has been flirting with the idea of returning back to this former club Swansea, which has been reported this week that he is on the verge of completing. Still, given his rare start Hammers fans were left frustrated by his putrid cameo performance.

Ayew only lasted 69 minutes before he was subbed off by Moyes, failing to provide any attacking threat to the Shrewsbury team. The Hammers were able to secure the win in the end, thanks to a Reece Burke goal, avoiding the dreaded lottery of penalty kicks. 

At the end of the game, West Ham fans took to social media to vent their frustrations in their Ghanaian forward. Here are a few reactions from Hammer's fans:

Ayew has struggled to stick down an integral role in the West Ham team this season, and being handed a rare start in Tuesday evening's game, Ayew squandered a big opportunity to convince Moyes that he should remain at the club.

It looks likely that he will return back to his former club Swansea, paving the way for Newcastle's Christian Atsu to replace his fellow countrymen at West Ham

Tuesday night's win against Shrewsbury means that the Hammers will take on either Bournemouth or Wigan in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

