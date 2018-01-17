Arsenal Fans Will Love What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Said About Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest name to be involved in one of the many transfer sagas at Arsenal. The Dortmund forward’s comments in 2012 shows that he and Arsenal fans already have one thing in common – they hate Tottenham.



The Gabon International has been linked with a move to the Gunners and is reportedly set for a £53m move to the Emirates as Arsene Wenger prepares for life without Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean looks likely to move to Manchester Utd – with Arsenal wanting £35m for the contract rebel, as well as there being talks for a switch move involving Man Utd midfielder Henrik Mkhitaryan

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Arsenal faithful will surely be pleased with bringing in Gabonese forward Aubameyang – and not just because of his goal scoring abilities – the 28-year-old will make all Gunners happy with his comments about Spurs in 2013, (via Daily Mail):



"Tottenham tried to sign me in June 2012. But in the end everything became a bit weird. I didn't really like the way things were done.

"If Spurs ever came back in for me, I'd say no."

The former AC Milan forward was left out of Dortmund squad last Sunday for a breach of club discipline and is desperate to end his spell in Germany and make switch to the Emirates, according to the Mirror.

Real Madrid and PSG are other clubs that have been linked with the Dortmund star, but now it looks certain that instead he will join the Gunners.

Aubameyang's abilities and goal scoring attributes are something Wenger will desperately want - with the Gabonese managing to hit 21 goals in 23 appearances, meanwhile, current striker Alexandre Lacazette has managed just eight goals in 20 appearances this term.

