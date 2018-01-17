Arsenal Target Malcom Facing Disciplinary Action From Bordeaux Over 'Immature' Social Media Video

Girondins Bordeaux star Malcom has landed himself in hot water with the club after appearing in a social media video with teammates Otávio and Jonathan Cafu.

The Brazilian trio were seen laughing and joking with each other after Bordeaux's 2-0 defeat to SM Caen on Tuesday, something which the club claimed showed a "lack of maturity, solidarity and respect towards the institution".

Bordeaux announce #Arsenal target #Malcom is subject to disciplinary action after posting an Instagram video laughing and joking with some girls following a 2-0 loss to Caen. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 17, 2018

The game itself appeared to be heading for a draw until new signing Paul Baysse received a red card late in the match, allowing Ivan Santini and Ronny Rodelin to give the visitors a shock victory at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

However, it was Malcom's part in the social media video after the game which has resulted in the Brazilian winger being called to a disciplinary hearing by the club, as reported by the BBC.

The 20-year-old has been at the centre of a number of transfer rumours in recent weeks, with many believing that Arsenal had lined Malcom up as a long-term replacement to the seemingly Manchester United-bound Alexis Sánchez.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

It had been reported that the Brazilian U23 international could complete a £45m move to the Emirates this week.

However, recent speculation surrounding the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have shifted focus away from Bourdeaux's talisman.

Malcom has notched seven goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this season and has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe since arriving at Bordeaux in a €5m deal from Corinthians.