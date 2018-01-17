Bayern Munich Capture Versatile Full-Back From Bundesliga Rivals in Winter Transfer

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Bayern Munich are appearing to be building for the future with their latest transfer after 16-year-old left-back Louis Poznanski decided to up sticks from hometown side Werder Bremen and move to Bavaria, the club have confirmed.


The German U17 international, who represented the Polish national team at U15 level, has been putting in impressive performances in the B-Junioren Bundesliga (U17 Bundesliga) this season, scoring his only goal against Eimsbütteler TV.

Poznanski has also earned four appearances in the A-Junioren Bundesliga (U19 Bundesliga) this season - the same competition that Hamburger SV wonderkid Jann-Fiete Arp took by storm at the beginning of the campaign, scoring seven goals in three appearances before receiving a call-up to the Rothosen first-team.


Although the latest transfer news is a boost for Bayern's youth setup, fans will be hoping to see one or two new faces to the first-team before the January transfer window closes.

TSG Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner has already put pen to paper on his deal at the Allianz Arena, returning to the club after almost 10 years away.

Wagner, who missed the last four games of the Hinrunde with an Achilles tendon injury, made a cameo for Bayern in their 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, replacing Franck Ribéry with 10 minutes left on the clock.

More Soccer

