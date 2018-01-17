Bayern Munich Pulled Out of Alexis Sanchez Deal Last Summer Due to 'Unrealistic' Wage Demands

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Bayern Munich withdrew from contract negotiations with Alexis Sanchez last summer due to unrealistic wage demands and a fear that he would disrupt the dressing room, according to German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The Arsenal forward has been at the centre of speculation this month linking him with a move to Premier League rivals.

Manchester City were expected to sign Sanchez last summer but Arsenal cancelled the transfer having been unable to find a replacement.

City's interest was reignited upon the opening of the January transfer window, but the Telegraph have reported that the Chilean has now agreed a contract with Manchester United.


The Red Devils will reportedly pay Sanchez a weekly wage of around £350,000 a week, and such demands were clearly balked at by by Bayern.

Honigstein wrote on Twitter: "BTW, Bayern pulled out of negotiations with Alexis Sanchez in the summer because they felt his wage demands were unrealistic and would ruin the dressing room."


City were also evidently reluctant to meet both Arsenal's and the player's demands, limiting their valuation to a maximum of £20m.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Former United defender Gary Neville, speaking on Monday Night Football, questioned City's decision to withdraw their interest.

“If Sanchez had two years left on his contract you'd have to pay Arsenal £75m to £80m and him £200,000 to £250,000 a week," he said. "It would cost you £100m.

"He's going to cost £100m anyway so I'm not quite sure what City's economics are, particularly when they've spent £50m on Kyle Walker and the package of his wages over five years might cost £80m.

“They're willing to put more into Walker than they are Sanchez. I'm struggling to see why it doesn't make sense for City to pay more to get Sanchez because ultimately it seems to me City think they can get him cheaper than the market would be offering for a player of that quality. That's what doesn't make sense to me.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters