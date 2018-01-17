Bayern Munich Winger Franck Ribery Reveals Inner 'Strength' From Scars & Childhood Trauma

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery has discussed the difficulties that his scar gave him whilst growing up in France - but admits that it helped to give him strength and character as a child.

The France international is known for being a lively character - much like the time he was caught untying referee Bibiana Steinhaus' laces in the middle of a match - but this joyful attitude to life only proves just how well he overcame his heartbreaking childhood suffering.


Having been abandoned by his biological parents, and left in a nunnery, Ribery was then involved in a horrific car crash that left him with over 100 stitches - all before he was even two-years-old. But having now discussed his early trauma, the Bayern favourite has claimed that these difficulties only made him stronger.

"The scar gave me the strength and character to overcome problems because when you are little and have that scar, it isn't easy to deal with it," he told Canal+ (via Marca)

"People would point at me, call me ugly and make fun of me. Wherever I went, people noticed my scar.

"There was criticism and looks from people. My family suffered but I never cried about it.

"I suffered because I was young and was bothered by the reactions but I never went to the corner to sulk or cry.

Going from that to a Ballon d'Or nominee truly is inspirational, and the now 34-year-old has an unspeakable amount of trophies and accolades sitting at home - something to be immensely proud of.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters