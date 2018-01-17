Bologna Prepared to Bring Out of Form Southampton Striker Manolo Gabbiadini Back to Italy

Serie A side Bologna are prepared to offer out-of-form Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini a route out of St Mary's.

After making a flying start on the South Coast after joining from Napoli, Gabbiadini has rather struggled this season scoring just three goals in 21 appearances.

Sky Italia report that Bologna have made contact with the player's representative, but are willing to wait until the summer should a deal not be struck this month.

Bologna are currently 12th in Serie A, but goals have been a problem for them this season with top scorer Simone Verdi only having four goals to his name.

Gabbiadini could well be the answer if he can reproduce the form from his first few matches at Southampton.

He scored in his first three Premier League matches and netted a brace in the Saints' 3-2 League Cup Final defeat to Manchester United, a match in which he was denied a hat trick by a wrong offside decision.

Gabbiadini would finish the season scoring his first goal for Italy in their 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Liechtenstein.

2017/18 though has been a struggle for Gabbiadini. Having scored in the Saints' 3-2 win over West Ham in the second game of the season, the 26-year-old has only scored twice since, with both goals coming in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

Pressure continues to grow on Saints' boss Mauricio Pellegrino with his side slipping to 17th in the table having failed to win in any of their last 10 games.

Southampton threw away a 2-0 lead at Watford last weekend and welcome Tottenham to St Mary's on Sunday.