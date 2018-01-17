Borussia Dortmund Defenders Marc Bartra & Neven Subotic Could Leave Club in January

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra could seek out a return to Spain this month, while Neven Subotic has also attracted interest from a number of clubs, according to Kicker.

The former has reportedly been disrupted by the arrival of Manuel Akanji from FC Basel this month.

Sevilla have been strongly linked with the Spaniard, who is expected to return to La Liga should he look for an exit.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bartra, who joined Dortmund from Barcelona in 2016, has made 51 appearances and established himself as a regular at the Westfalenstadion.

But he is believed to be unsettled at the club and has seen his game time reduced since the transfer of Akanji.

The 27-year-old suffered an arm injury in last year’s bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus before a Champions League tie with Monaco.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Subotic, meanwhile, is expected to leave the club in the January transfer window, having made just five appearances in all competitions so far this season.





L'Equipe have reported that Ligue 1 side St. Etienne are the favourites to secure his signature.





The Serbian centre-back was a regular alongside Mats Hummels under Jurgen Klopp, but has since faded into the background at Dortmund.

Subotic spent last season on loan at FC Koln, having been demoted to Dortmund's reserve team.

The 29-year-old has been unable to establish himself ahead of difficult competition: Bartra, Omer Toprak, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Akanji all ahead of him in the pecking order.