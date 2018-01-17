Chelsea Keen on Bringing in Forward Duo Richarlison and Andy Carroll

January 17, 2018

Chelsea are eager to bring in attacking options in January, with Watford's Richarlison and West Ham's Andy Carroll shortlisted for such a task.

Though having the joint best defensive record in the league, the Blues have scored the fifth most goals - 41, level with Arsenal - with the last three matches all resulting in goalless stalemates.

Liverpool's big win over leaders Manchester City has since seen Chelsea drop down into fourth, as Antonio Conte's men were unable to shine against Leicester City at the weekend.

James Chance/GettyImages

Consequently, the London side are keen to bolster their attacking prowess and ease the stress on the misfiring Alvaro Morata.

Becoming the club's most expensive ever signing in the summer, the Spaniard is enduring a goal drought, having failed to find the back of the net in five games and looks off the pace.

Goal report Chelsea wish to take Andy Carroll on loan for the remainder of the season, but West Ham will be hesitant to do so as Javier Hernandez and Diafra Sakho may be leaving.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is, however, claimed West Ham would want a hefty loan fee if Carroll was to jump ship, as well as demand Chelsea pay his entire wage of £90,000 per week.

While the Englishman would act as a temporary measure, plans for long-term targets are already being drawn up. 

One of these is former player Thorgan Hazard - brother of Eden - who has established himself as a key player for Borussia Moenchengladbach in Germany, and has been linked with a return before.

Looking closer to home, Richarlison is also being touted as an ideal candidate, with Goal claiming the Watford hitman is not an option in January, but talks have been held with agent Giuliano Bertolucci - a representative of several Chelsea players.

The Brazilian has five goals and four assists in the Premier League and was instrumental to the Hornets' fine start.

Chelsea recently sold Diego Costa back to Atletico de Madrid - following in the footsteps of Filipe Luis.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The reigning champions are adamant Morata is still their first-choice striker, but are willing to let Michy Batshuayi leave on loan.

The Belgian has made just two league starts and finds himself isolated from Conte's team picture, but is willing to leave to increase his World Cup chances, with Sevilla showing interest. 

