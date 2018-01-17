'Cork's Biggest Liverpool Fan' Discusses Newfound Fame Ahead of Meeting Reds Players for Selfies

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

You've heard that hilarious Liverpool song that switches up the Archies' classic 'Sugar Sugar' into describing the devastating Liverpool attack, haven't you? Well it turns out that fella is gaining a bit of popularity.

In a weird kind of 'Irish Wealdstone Raider' kind of vibe, Richy Sheehy blew up on social media with the incredible song. Sheehy's character, 'Kevin Murphy (Cork's biggest Liverpool fan)' has now become so popular that Liverpool fans are requesting to meet him - which is pretty nuts.

"When I was talking to the club representative about the visit, I said I can't wait to meet the team, but she said 'they want selfies with you'," Sheehy told the Irish Examiner (via Independent Ireland).


Could you imagine it? The world's most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk, walking up to this little greasy haired and unshaven Irishman and asking for a selfie with him. Truly brilliant.

(You might also be interested in: 9 of the Best Chants in Football Following Kevin Murphy's Brilliant Salah, Mane Mane Number)


"The video was meant as a joke. I constantly fire things out and see how they'll land. But the reaction to this has been insane."

The man appeared on Sky Sport's Soccer AM this weekend, promoting his song, and the chant could be heard during Liverpool's brilliant victory over Manchester City on Sunday evening. All in all, it seems to have been a pretty good week for the comedian/musician.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters