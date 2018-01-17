Details Reveal What Gunners Boss Arsene Wenger Said to Ref Mike Dean to Incur 3-Match Stadium Ban

More details have emerged regarding Arsene Wenger's comments towards referee Mike Dean following his side's 1-1 draw with West Brom last month.

Wenger is reported to have been considered for a four-match stadium ban and will face a warning over his interviews in the media.

Having now served his three-match ban that was imposed as a result of the aftermath with Mike Dean, the Frenchman is now free to return to the Arsenal dugout. However, it seems as though the media isn't quite ready to let this one go, as more and more details pour out.

Tuesday morning was met with Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson releasing details of Dean's post-match report on Wenger, in which the referee claims:

"He was very aggressive... He replied: "I maintain what I say, you're not honest." He said "You've done this many times before... supposed to be professional, you're a disgrace."

And now, Wednesday morning has seen the same journalist also reveal that the independent panel even thought about a four-match ban for the Arsenal boss - including a stadium ban. Swanson then goes on to claim that Wenger also received a formal warning regarding his media comments following Arsenal's draw with Chelsea in early January.

Independent panel considered four-match touchline ban for Arsene Wenger, instead of three, including stadium ban: “There is simply no justification for this behaviour.” #AFC #SSN https://t.co/WkOCQgjmCJ — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 16, 2018

Arsene Wenger also receives formal warning over media comments before and after Chelsea game earlier this month. #AFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 16, 2018

January is proving to be a tricky month for the Gunners boss. Currently sat sixth in the table - five points adrift of fifth place Tottenham, Wenger finds himself on the verge of losing star player Alexis Sanchez, and with Mesut Ozil yet to sign a new contract.

However, it's not all bad news. In return for Sanchez, it seems that Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan will arrive into the Emirates Stadium, and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed terms with the Gunners.