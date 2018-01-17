Emre Can & Liverpool Set to Re-Open Contract Talks Amid Juventus Interest

Emre Can and Liverpool are set to re-open negotiations over a new deal for the contract rebel, according to Sky Sports.

The media corporation understands that the Reds will sit down with Can's camp to try and thrash out a new contract for the midfielder after previous talks over extending his stay broke down.

Juventus have continuously been linked with a free transfer swoop for Can, but after the 24-year-old stated his future had not yet been decided, Liverpool feel they can still convince him to remain at Anfield.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Discussions over a new contract ended after Can's representatives tried to persuade Liverpool to insert a buy-out clause in any new deal - a condition that Jurgen Klopp's side weren't willing to entertain.

That has led to mounting speculation over where Can's future lies, and reports in recent weeks have only sought to state that he is on the verge of a move to Turin in June when his contract expires.

Can himself had to reject rumours that he had already shaken hands with I Bianconeri's hierarchy over a pre-contract agreement earlier in the week to try and stop the conjecture from enveloping his situation.

Been told Emre Can announced to the LFC squad yesterday in the dressing room that he will sign a new contract. That would explain this very well: pic.twitter.com/d4IncXZwem — Dan (@BobbyFirmino9) January 15, 2018

The Germany international said: "My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone.

"I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

Those comments may have given Liverpool fresh hope of retaining his services, but it is unclear if either camp is willing to compromise over the other's demands before a breakthrough is reached.

Can joined Liverpool for £10m from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014, and has gone on to amass 156 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club.

