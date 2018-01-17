Espanyol Coach Quique Believes That Cristiano Ronaldo Cannot Be Compared to Lionel Messi

Since 2008, the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, which decides the best footballer in the world, has only been a two horse race, taking place between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In fact, the last person to win the award that wasn't either of these two footballing goliaths was Brazilian midfielder Kaka, back in 2007.

However, Espanyol coach, Quique Sanches Flores, has demonstrated his admiration for the Argentinian within a press conference this week (Sport English) by highlighting what Messi has done for the sport, unlike his Portuguese counterpart.

When asked in an interview to compare the two footballers, the former Atletico Madrid manager simply refused.

This was mainly due to the fact that the Spanish manager believed that the two footballers were not on the same level.

When quizzed about the Argentinian, Quique had this to say: "Messi is the best player in history. There are few sports people who have made me sit down on the sofa just to watch them play.

''Messi is one of those. I have sat to watch Messi, Ronaldo 15 years ago, Michael Jordan, Maradona, sportsmen whom to me seem different.

"I'm not going to debate over players. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the top ten, among the best, but if Cristiano Ronaldo did not exist now, there would be no debate. Ronaldo is in the top ten," the former Watford manager added.

Despite the comments, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are tied on five Ballon d'Or's each. Therefore, both the Portuguese and the Argentine will do their upmost in 2018 to secure the status of one of football's most coveted athletes by becoming the first to grab a sixth.