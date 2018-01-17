Forgotten Man Utd Man Matteo Darmian Linked With Promising Move to La Liga Overachievers Valencia

Outcast Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has reportedly been lined up as a potential signing for overachieving La Liga side Valencia.

The 28-year-old has been well out of favour under Jose Mourinho ever since the Portuguese's arrival, and it is widely expected that he will leave the club this month - with lots of previous interest from his native Italy.

Despite the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma all being linked with a move for the former Torino defender, Onda Deportivo (via Inside Football) claims that Valencia are ready to make a move for Darmian - and the player could well choose to further his career in sunny Spain rather than his homeland.

It seems that Los Murcielagos are on a recruitment drive this month in order to maintain their strong league position. Valencia currently sit third in the league - behind both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It is warned, though, that Jose Mourinho will only sell Darmian for the right price - but is still eager to get the player off the books.

So far this term, the right-back has only made ten appearances in a United shirt - with only two of these coming as Premier League starts.

Despite the fact that he has been down the pecking order at Old Trafford anyway, the red-hot form that Antonio Valencia has been in has seen Darmian pushed even further aside.

It seems all but inevitable that the Italian will leave the club this month, but thankfully for him, he has quite a few suitors after his signature.