Foxes Striker Kelechi Iheanacho Confident on Leicester City Future After FA Cup Performance

Kelechi Iheanacho believes his performance against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup is a sign of things to come after a struggling start.

After the goalless stalemate at Highbury Stadium, Leicester won the replay at home and advance into the fourth round to face Peterborough.

Iheanacho bagged a brace and made history by becoming the first player to have a goal given by VAR, after he was initially deemed to be offside.

The forward joined Leicester in the summer, but has struggled to make an impact after the big-money move, making just his third start on Tuesday night.

Manager Claude Puel has insisted Iheanacho is part of his long-terms plans and believes the player is getting better.

Iheanacho, meanwhile is looking to put his poor start behind him and focus on the remainder of the season (as quoted by Leicester Mercury).

"The first part of the season is gone and it is the second part now. I am happy to get the two goals and hope to progress in the future.

"It gives me more confidence to play well, get back in the team and help them achieve great things in the future.

"As a footballer, you need to keep working hard through the bad times and the good times. You don't need to get frustrated. Stick together and work hard every day. If the chance comes, you take it."

The Nigerian explained his disappointing start to life at the King Power stadium has been down to a recurring toe injury sustained in a friendly against Borussia Moenchengladbach in August.

The issue has allowed Jamie Vardy to reassert himself as the main striker, while Riyad Mahrez has recently began to showcase his excellent form.

"That [injury] slowed down things a little bit. I am happy I am getting to come back. I am feeling better, stronger and working hard in training every day to progress.

"I am fit now and confident. We have so many more games to come. Keep working hard, and keep playing and help the team to achieve.

"Fans have seen a bit of me, I hope to continue like that in the future and in the games to come."

The Foxes face Watford on Saturday and remain within touching distance of a Europa League spot.