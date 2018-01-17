Jon Flanagan Sentenced to 40 Hours Unpaid Work & 12 Months Community Order for Assaulting Girlfriend

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has managed to avoid jail time following a bust up on a Christmas night out that resulted in him assaulting his girlfriend Rachael Wall.

The defender was charged with common assault during the early hours of December 22 in Liverpool city centre, and the 25-year-old appeared in front of Liverpool Magistrates Court earlier in the month.

25-year-old Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has been sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend Rachael Wall — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) January 17, 2018

And now, following the initial hearing - in which Flanagan pleaded guilty to kicking out at his girlfriend Rachael - a second has taken place, where the defender has received his sentencing.

According to the Mirror, Flanagan has been ordered to undergo 12 months of community service, as well as 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Liverpool Magistrates’ Court Judge Lloyd said she gave full credit to Flanagan for his early guilty plea.

He will, though, avoid any jail time despite being charged with assault. Flanagan admitted to 'kicking' Miss Wall on their pre-Christmas night out.

At the time of the player's charge, Liverpool released the following statement regarding the matter (via Liverpool Echo):

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”

However, the club are yet to add any further statement on the situation, following the latest hearing.

The player is yet to make a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season, and has had to settle with PL2 and EFL Cup opportunities, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been on the receiving end of first team opportunities from Jurgen Klopp.