Jon Flanagan Sentenced to 40 Hours Unpaid Work & 12 Months Community Order for Assaulting Girlfriend

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has managed to avoid jail time following a bust up on a Christmas night out that resulted in him assaulting his girlfriend Rachael Wall.

The defender was charged with common assault during the early hours of December 22 in Liverpool city centre, and the 25-year-old appeared in front of Liverpool Magistrates Court earlier in the month. 

And now, following the initial hearing - in which Flanagan pleaded guilty to kicking out at his girlfriend Rachael - a second has taken place, where the defender has received his sentencing.

According to the Mirror, Flanagan has been ordered to undergo 12 months of community service, as well as 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Liverpool Magistrates’ Court Judge Lloyd said she gave full credit to Flanagan for his early guilty plea.

He will, though, avoid any jail time despite being charged with assault. Flanagan admitted to 'kicking' Miss Wall on their pre-Christmas night out.

At the time of the player's charge, Liverpool released the following statement regarding the matter (via Liverpool Echo):

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”

However, the club are yet to add any further statement on the situation, following the latest hearing.

The player is yet to make a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season, and has had to settle with PL2 and EFL Cup opportunities, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been on the receiving end of first team opportunities from Jurgen Klopp.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters