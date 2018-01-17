Jose Mourinho to Be Rewarded With Improved Contract as January Transfer Rumours Continue

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Jose Mourinho is set to be rewarded with an improved contract at Manchester United, with the Portuguese manager previously describing reports that he could leave the club in the summer as 'garbage', according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho has been impressed with how the club have backed him in the transfer market and the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has become settled at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old is already halfway through his current three year deal at United and it is understood that Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, first sat down with Manchester United's hierarchy over a new contract in October.

It is also understood that Manchester United are close to agreeing to a deal that will see Alexis Sánchez swap the Emirates for Old Trafford.

Manchester City recently ended their interest in signing Arsenal's Chilean talisman, allowing Mourinho's side to take the lead in the race for his signature.

However, Arsenal are hoping to lure Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan to north London in a straight swap and the 28-year-old currently holds the key to Alexis making a January move.

Mkhitaryan, who was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in his maiden transfer window, has made 63 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 13 goals and claiming 11 assists.

Hopeful Manchester United fans would like to see Alexis in their colours this weekend, with Mourinho preparing his side for a trip to Turf Moor. 

However, if a deal isn't completed in time for this weekend, the Chilean star could play for United in their FA Cup 4th round clash against Yeovil - something which will be featured in 90min's Year of the Underdog.

