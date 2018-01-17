Liverpool Target £44m-Rated Roma Keeper Alisson as Mignolet Eyes Anfield Exit Door

Liverpool are eyeing a £44m move for Roma's Alisson as they draw up contingency plans for Simon Mignolet's reported departure.

The Belgian shot stopper has admitted that he may be forced to leave the Reds due to the 'unhealthy' nature of the goalkeeping situation under Jurgen Klopp.

That has led to the Times to don its speculation hat and claim that Liverpool will look to bring in I Giallorossi keeper Alisson if Mignolet does leave Anfield, although the 25-year-old won't come cheap.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool have already plucked Mohamed Salah from Stadio Olimpico in the past six months to the tune of £40m and, whilst Roma would find a bid of around the same figure hard to resist, would not want to weaken their side by selling to the Premier League club again.

Brazil international Alisson has only been in Rome for 18 months but he has already established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

The ex-Internacional starlet has kept 16 clean sheets in 39 appearances for Roma and, with 22 caps for his country's senior side, has a wealth of European and international experience to draw upon.

Can I just point out that Alisson is only one year older than "young" Loris Karius and Danny Ward? Just goes to show how talented he is. Would be one of our best keepers in recent years with ease. — Mik (@MikLFC) January 17, 2018

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Keeper Simon Mignolet Linked With €20m Move to Napoli Following 'Unhappy' Comments)



Alisson doesn't have a release clause fee written into his Roma contract but is valued in the region of £44m - a fee Liverpool would be able to pay after they scooped up £142m from Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona.

However, Alisson has gone on record to reveal that he is happy in his current surroundings for the time being - but his situation could change if he has a good World Cup for Brazil in Russia this coming summer.

He admitted: “I am happy in Rome. It’s always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God. In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma.”

Mignolet is unhappy at being dropped for Loris Karius for Liverpool's stunning 4-3 win over league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, and stated that he may need to leave if he is to be the undisputed number one keeper at another club.

