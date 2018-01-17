Manchester United Confirm Borthwick-Jackson Return Following Disappointing Leeds Stint

Manchester United have announced that defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has returned to the club after a loan spell with Championship side Leeds United. The 20-year-old failed to impress during his time in the second tier, and will ultimately return to Old Trafford having gained little from his time with Leeds.

Borthwick-Jackson's stint at Elland Road was intended to be a season-long loan move, with the defender aiming to build up some vital game time over the duration of the campaign in hopes of returning to Manchester and staking his claim to Jose Mourinho at the end of the term.

However, it appears that both teams had different plans.

Having only made a total of six appearances across three separate divisions, the left back didn't seem to have much of an impact on the Leeds squad, and his parent club likely expected to see more minutes under the player's belt at this point in the season.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has returned to #MUFC following his loan spell at Leeds United. pic.twitter.com/qIzIS1In1M — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 16, 2018

The 20-year-old hadn't featured in a Championship fixture for Leeds since August, and the spell in Yorkshire can well and truly be considered a flop.

The player was expected to make the left back position his own for the club, with Charlie Taylor leaving to join Burnley. However, the club's signing of Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge last week all but confirmed that Borthwick-Jackson would be leaving.

With that considered, there is no word on the player's future for the rest of the 2017/18 campaign. For now he will be expected to return to the reserves in PL2 - where United next face Tottenham on January 29, but there is no word yet on another loan deal.