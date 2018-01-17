Marcus Rashford Shows Sense of Humour Following Hilarious Comment He Made to Jesse Lingard

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have a bromance that only some men can wish for, pranking each other on social media and best friends on and off the pitch.

This particularly became evident in a video that emerged on Twitter of Rashford making a hilarious comment to his Manchester United team-mate.

Unfortunately, we are unable to show you the video. However, Rashford said this: "Hurry up, it's bloody freezing," to his Manchester team-mate as Lingard took his time coming off the pitch as he was substituted (Sport Bible).

This isn't the first time that the two Manchester United players have created some comical moments on social media, with the likes of Rashford, Lingard, Lukaku and Pogba regularly sharing funny clips on their social media accounts.

In addition to this, this video left multiple Manchester United fans within hysterics as they later posted about the video on Twitter. Tweets included reactions such as " rashford telling jesse to hurry up because it's freezing" and "Rashford cracked “yo it’s freezing hurry up” to Lingard ".

Within this fixture, Manchester United convincingly beat Stoke City 3-0, where Rashford came on in the 80th minute to hopefully make his impact upon the fixture.

The 20-year-old has been heavily involved within the Manchester United squad this season, however, he has failed to cement a first-team spot within the side - by either starting some game or being used as an impact substitute in others.

Rashford will attempt to secure his first-team spot within the next few months in the run up to the 2018 World Cup, where he hopes that he will feature on a regular basis.