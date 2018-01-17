Nantes Striker Emiliano Salan Turns Down Brighton Advances in Favour of Ligue 1 Stay

Nantes striker Emiliano Sala has reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign for Brighton this month, instead opting to remain in Ligue 1 under Claudio Ranieri in order to complete his best ever season in the French top flight.

Earlier in the week, Brighton boss Chris Hughton admitted that he is in the market for 'game changers', and have so far only managed to capture the signature of one player this month; though it isn't for lack of trying.

The club's latest attempts at bringing a player to the Amex comes as Nantes' Sala. The 27-year-old has found the back of the net on seven occasions so far this season under Claudio Ranieri, and seems to have impressed those across the channel.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

However, according to L'Equipe, the player has turned down what would have been a €10m move in order to try and beat his best goal scoring season in Ligue 1 - where he scored 12 goals last season.





Instead, the striker has now extended his contract in France, keeping him with Nantes until 2023, the report claims, and effectively putting any doubt surrounding his future to bed.

It now appears to be a case of going back to the drawing board for Hughton, with his side currently stuck in 16th in the Premier League.

On loan Chelsea striker Izzy Brown has been forced out for the rest of the season following a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament, and the Seasiders are desperate to replace the youngster.