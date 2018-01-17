New Stoke City Boss Paul Lambert Shares His Delight of Returning to the Premier League as a Manager

It has been announced this week that the former Aston Villa manager has taken over the helm at the Bet365 Stadium. Although this appointment isn't popular amongst Stoke City fans, Lambert is happy to back in the Premier League and will look to relish the opportunity.

The Scottish manager has voiced his delight about being given the opportunity to manage a Premier League side, via the clubs social media account (Stoke City's Twitter page).





The tweet read: "I never thought I would get the chance to come back in to this level unless I took a team up, so I am more than privileged to be here. I can't wait to get started.".

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Lambert's last stint within management took place at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were sitting 19th within the Championship at the time. However, the Scottish manager didn't last a year within the job, as he was relieved of his duties at the end of the season, despite taking over in November.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Furthermore, the last time Lambert was in charge of a Premier League side, was in the 2014/15 season where he managed Aston Villa. Unfortunately for the current Stoke City manager, he was relived of his duties mid-way through the season as his side occupied one of the relegation spots.

This weekend, Paul Lambert will feature in his first Stoke City match as manager as they take on Huddersfield, a side that sit four places above the Potters.