New Stoke City Boss Paul Lambert Shares His Delight of Returning to the Premier League as a Manager

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

It has been announced this week that the former Aston Villa manager has taken over the helm at the Bet365 Stadium. Although this appointment isn't popular amongst Stoke City fans, Lambert is happy to back in the Premier League and will look to relish the opportunity.

The Scottish manager has voiced his delight about being given the opportunity to manage a Premier League side, via the clubs social media account (Stoke City's Twitter page). 


The tweet read: "I never thought I would get the chance to come back in to this level unless I took a team up, so I am more than privileged to be here. I can't wait to get started.". 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Lambert's last stint within management took place at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were sitting 19th within the Championship at the time. However, the Scottish manager didn't last a year within the job, as he was relieved of his duties at the end of the season, despite taking over in November. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Furthermore, the last time Lambert was in charge of a Premier League side, was in the 2014/15 season where he managed Aston Villa. Unfortunately for the current Stoke City manager, he was relived of his duties mid-way through the season as his side occupied one of the relegation spots. 

This weekend, Paul Lambert will feature in his first Stoke City match as manager as they take on Huddersfield, a side that sit four places above the Potters. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters