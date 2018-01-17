Neymar's Lawyer Shows Off the Incredible Cheque Used to Bring the Brazilian to PSG

The lawyer of Brazilian footballing sensation and world's most expensive player Neymar has show his Instagram followers the cheque used to pay for the 25-year-old's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, and it's pretty fascinating stuff.

Despite the fact that there have been reports claiming that Neymar regrets his move to PSG, one man who definitely doesn't is his lawyer - Marcos Motta. There's absolutely no doubt that he made a shed load of money on the Brazilian's transfer and you can tell how proud he is of the switch just by viewing his current Instagram story.

The super lawyer, who boasts over 7,000 followers on Instagram - and quite regularly promotes his fitness website 'Be Bang', has a print out of the cheque used to move Neymar from Catalonia to Paris framed on his desk - along with various other interesting show-off pieces.

Now, by the time you come to reading this article, it is very likely that the story will have expired. But fear not. Thankfully, we're switched on enough to have caught a screenshot of the cheque, so no one is to miss out; take a look right here:

Image by Ben Davies

There it is in all its glory. How magnificent? The amount of zeros on that is nuts.

Obviously all the finer details have to be covered up and there's no actual proof that the piece of paper itself is regarding Neymar, but come on - who's going round just throwing €220m away like that?

The current rumours floating around are that Real Madrid are interested in bringing Neymar back to La Liga, and have set aside €200m for his return - but you can't help but think that PSG are going to give him up without a fight; and that's if he even wants to leave.