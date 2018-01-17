North Korea Set to Invade Premier League: Kwang-Song Han Eyes Move to 'Champions League Club'

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Cagliari starlet Kwang-Song Han would be keen on a move to the Premier League, according to his agent. The 19-year old has been a target of Tottenham Hotspur during the transfer window but his agent said Juventus is his first preference followed by England's "important" clubs. 

Speaking to Calcio Mercato Sandro Stemperini said that: "No, the question was different. The journalist told me: 'what’s the club here in Italy that he likes?' 

"And really, Han likes Juventus. As I told him he likes Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. Like in England he likes important Champions League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and [Manchester] United." 

Stemperini added that there has been no official negotiations with Tottenham yet and that Liverpool were interested in signing the North Korean international in the summer. He said: 

"Officially, I do not have a call from Tottenham. There are several officials, from Germany…it’s normal that several clubs ask about him.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Because he is a youngster who is playing very well, who here in Italy is being followed by Juventus, an important club.

"It’s normal for everyone to talk to me. But officially, from Tottenham, I do not have a call" 

Han is currently on the books of Cagliari but is out on loan at the Serie B side Perugia where he has scored seven goals in his first 17 matches. 

His goals have proved crucial to Perugia as they try and move away from the bottom of the table. 

The 19-year old has already been capped twice by North Korea and certainly appears to be one to watch for the future. 

