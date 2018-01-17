WATCH: Neymar Dazzles With Four Goals, Two Assists in PSG Rout of Dijon

Getty Images

Neymar had himself a productive day on the scoresheet, scoring four goals and assisting on two more in PSG's 8-0 thrashing of Dijon.

By Avi Creditor
January 17, 2018

Neymar figured to put up some crooked stat lines when he joined PSG, and Wednesday was one of those days.

The Brazilian superstar was on one against Dijon, scoring four goals and setting up two more in an 8-0 Ligue 1 thrashing. The result was never in question, with Angel Di Maria scoring a great goal in the fourth minute and tacking on a second in the 15th after Neymar's assist. Edinson Cavani scored PSG's third–and tied Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the club's all-time goal record of 156 in the process–before Neymar took over. 

He scored on a scintillating free kick in the 42nd minute with the goalkeeper rooted to the ground, giving PSG a 4-0 lead to take into the locker room at halftime. 

PSG and Neymar emerged from the break ready for plenty more.

In the 57th minute, Neymar had a poor clearance attempt fall to his feet in position to score, and he took full opportunity to extend the advantage to 5-0.

He carved his way through Dijon's multiple hapless defenders in the 73rd minute to make it 6-0.

Four minutes later he set up Kylian Mbappe to make it 7-0 before capping the scoring and his productive day with a penalty kick in the 83rd.

PSG is a comfortable 11 points clear of Lyon atop the Ligue 1 table, with 67 goals scored and just 15 conceded 21 league matches after its summer makeover. The four-goal outing gives him 15 on the season and vaults him into third in the league's golden boot race, five behind Cavani, the league leader.

More Soccer

