Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Dijon to the French capital Wednesday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

PSG took a 1–0 win over Nantes on Sunday. PSG sits at the top of the table with 53 points and 17 wins. Paris Saint-Germain has not lost a Ligue 1 matchup at home.

Neymar will likely make his return after sitting out a week with a rib injury. Thiago Motto will not play.

Dijon last played Saturday and drew 1–1 with Metz. Dijon sits in 10th with 25 points and seven wins.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 3

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.