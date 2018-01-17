How to Watch PSG vs. Dijon: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Dijon in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, January 17.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Dijon to the French capital Wednesday in a Ligue 1 matchup. 

PSG took a 1–0 win over Nantes on Sunday. PSG sits at the top of the table with 53 points and 17 wins. Paris Saint-Germain has not lost a Ligue 1 matchup at home. 

Neymar will likely make his return after sitting out a week with a rib injury. Thiago Motto will not play. 

Dijon last played Saturday and drew 1–1 with Metz. Dijon sits in 10th with 25 points and seven wins. 

See how to watch below:

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 3

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

