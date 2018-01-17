Rafinha Returns to Barca's Squad for Copa del Rey Tie as Catalans Try to Engineer Brazilian's Exit

Rafinha has been included in Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona squad for the first time - since last April - for the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against city rivals Espanyol.

According to Spanish outlet Sport English, the Brazilian midfielder is currently in discussions about a possible exit from the Nou Camp, as Italian giants Inter Milan are showing a keen interest. However, a transfer has yet to be agreed between the two clubs, with Rafinha's inclusion seen as an attempt by Barca to force a deal through.

Barcelona's squad for the cup tie at Cornelle-El Prat will be missing a number of notable absentees: Andres Iniesta, Samuel Umtiti, Javier Mascherano, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. after completing his recent £142m transfer from Liverpool. are all unavailable due to injury.

Nevertheless, Barcelona will be confident they still have enough depth and quality in their squad to dispose of their city opponents and head into the fixture in imperious form.

Rafinha will be hoping a convincing performance will convince Inter Milan to at least match Barcelona's market value, which will allow him to make the transfer to the San Siro a permanent one.

After coming through the youth ranks and making his debut for the Catalan giants in 2011, the midfielder has seen his career plateau over recent seasons. The challenge of adjusting to a new country and playing in another top European league could be the ideal solution that Rafinha needs for his playing career to flourish.