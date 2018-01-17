Report Claims Spanish Goalkeeper Could Return to Tottenham on Permanent Deal in January

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Former Tottenham Goalkeeper Pau Lopez may be set to return to the North London club on a permanent basis, according to his former Espanyol manager Sergio Gonzalez. 

The 23-year-old had been on loan at the North London club during the 2106/17 season, but failed to make a competitive appearance during this period. Since re-joining Espanyol however, the youngster has enjoyed a lengthy run in the first team, playing in all 19 league games, conceding only 22 goals in the process.


In an interview for Tuttomercato Web, the Espanyol manager said: 

''Without a doubt, Pau has a great future ahead of him whether he is at Espanyol, in Italy again or at Tottenham, I wish him the best decision for his career.

''Pau has to do what he feels inside… certainly going abroad does not intimidate him, as he showed during the loan, despite the fact he never played. The Premier League experience was fundamental, Lopez grew up again and Spurs goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez gave him valuable advice.”


With Michel Vorm out of contract in the summer, it may be an ideal time for Spurs to invest in Lopez, who is still only 23 years-old and could be seen as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris.

Cat-like reflexes 😼 #COYS

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

Like Vorm, Lopez is out of contract in the summer, leaving Spurs open to negotiate a potential move for the Spaniard. It has been suggested that Pochettino and his supporting staff watched Lopez in Espanyol's recent draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Due to the fact that the goalkeeper did not make a single appearance for Tottenham during his previous loan spell at the club, it is likely that some first team opportunities would need to be assured in order to secure the talented youngster.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters