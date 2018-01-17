Report Claims Spanish Goalkeeper Could Return to Tottenham on Permanent Deal in January

Former Tottenham Goalkeeper Pau Lopez may be set to return to the North London club on a permanent basis, according to his former Espanyol manager Sergio Gonzalez.

The 23-year-old had been on loan at the North London club during the 2106/17 season, but failed to make a competitive appearance during this period. Since re-joining Espanyol however, the youngster has enjoyed a lengthy run in the first team, playing in all 19 league games, conceding only 22 goals in the process.





In an interview for Tuttomercato Web, the Espanyol manager said:

''Without a doubt, Pau has a great future ahead of him whether he is at Espanyol, in Italy again or at Tottenham, I wish him the best decision for his career.

Only two U23 players have played every single minute in LaLiga after 19 games:



⚪️🔵 Pau López (23)

⚪️🔵 Aarón Martín (20)



Espanyol duo. pic.twitter.com/lV8docZiXp — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) January 16, 2018

''Pau has to do what he feels inside… certainly going abroad does not intimidate him, as he showed during the loan, despite the fact he never played. The Premier League experience was fundamental, Lopez grew up again and Spurs goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez gave him valuable advice.”





With Michel Vorm out of contract in the summer, it may be an ideal time for Spurs to invest in Lopez, who is still only 23 years-old and could be seen as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris.

Cat-like reflexes 😼 #COYS A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Jan 17, 2018 at 7:34am PST

Like Vorm, Lopez is out of contract in the summer, leaving Spurs open to negotiate a potential move for the Spaniard. It has been suggested that Pochettino and his supporting staff watched Lopez in Espanyol's recent draw with Athletic Bilbao.

#thfc Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff watched Pau Lopez in action during Espanyol's draw with Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. Pau’s contract expires on 30 July. Could return to replace Vorm in the summer. pic.twitter.com/VUr1Dt1mnE — Lilywhite Rose (@lilywhite_rose) January 16, 2018

Due to the fact that the goalkeeper did not make a single appearance for Tottenham during his previous loan spell at the club, it is likely that some first team opportunities would need to be assured in order to secure the talented youngster.