REVEALED: Surprising PSG Star Tipped Liverpool Left Back Andy Robertson for Glory Before Anyone Else

Liverpool's current left back Andrew Robertson has been receiving almost universal praise from pundits and fans alike in recent weeks for a series of momentous displays, culminating in his indefatigable showing in the 4-3 victory over Man City.

However, according to renowned French journalist Julien Laurens, Robertson's rapid rise at Liverpool has not been a surprise for a certain PSG player.

Speaking on the Totally Football Show Podcast, Laurens explained how in an interview he conducted with Hatem Ben Arfa during his time at Hull City, the mercurial Frenchman cited the Scotsman as the only teammate that he was genuinely impressed by, and tipped him for bigger things.



On today's @TheTotallyShow: Klopp clips City’s wings, an apology to David Moyes and the greatest Asian player of all time. Oh and #SCFC's new manager...



LISTEN NOW: https://t.co/1cdj9Lb12i pic.twitter.com/tKQZqAzS6K — TotallyFootballShow (@TheTotallyShow) January 15, 2018

According to Laurens, when asked a question about the team at Hull City, Ben Arfa admitted: "In fairness, they're not very good... but there's one who can potentially be super, super good and that's Robertson."

The duo were only together at Hull for a few months in 2014, where the fleet-footed but erratic forward carried out an ill-fated loan spell with the Tigers from Newcastle, which was terminated in December.

Despite an all together disparaging experience in East Yorkshire, the 23 year old Glaswegian clearly left an impression on Ben Arfa, and he was undoubtedly happy to see his prediction come to fruition on Saturday at Anfield.

With his career at Newcastle faltering, the 30-year-old took an initial break from football to work on his fitness at the start of 2015, before reigniting his career at Nice in Ligue 1.



On the back of a resurgent season with the french outfit, dragging them to an unprecedented fourth place, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has resided ever since, largely on the fringes of the squad.

As a result, he is currently being linked with a return to the Premier League this January, with his former manager at Nice Claude Puel hopeful of bringing him to Leicester City.



Robertson, meanwhile, is finally making his impact at Liverpool following his move from Hull in the summer, and will look to consolidate his notable form with a strong performance against Swansea on Monday night.