Sean Dyche's Ex-Teammate Claims Burnley Boss Used to 'Eat Worms' in Training

Have you ever wondered what gives Burnley boss Sean Dyche's voice such a gravelly timber?

The Clarets manager famously sounds like a bulldog gargling sand and tractor parts and now one of his ex-teammates has provided a bizarre origin story behind Dyche's whatever-the-opposite-of-dulcet-is tones.





According to former Denmark international Soren Andersen, who played alongside Dyche at Bristol City in the late nineties, the man tipped by some as the brightest young British coach around used to eat earthworms from the turf during training sessions.

“He had exactly the same voice," Anderson told Danish podcast, Fodboldministeriet - as quoted by numerous sources including the Telegraph.

"Maybe the voice comes from eating rainworms, because every time we trained, he used to eat rainworms."

“It was horrible, I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was like: ‘whoops, there’s a rainworm’ and then he ate it."

Andersen unsurprisingly added that many in the team were a little put off by Dyche's antics. However, the former defender (apparently taking City's nickname of the Robins a little too seriously) carried on anyway in order to provoke.





“It was a bit disgusting and very strange. He was a good player, and I enjoyed being around him, but the thing with the worms was really strange," Andersen continued.

"There was always these worms around. And everybody always commented on it as being disgusting and complained a bit. So I think maybe it was as a kind of a provocation, and to show us that it wasn’t something, we should focus on or care about, he just ate one or two.”

Dyche's Burnley are currently enjoying their best ever season in the Premier League and are just five points behind sixth-placed Arsenal. While many this season have speculated about the specifics of Dyche's training regime to inspire Burnley's season, Andersen's comments may just have lifted the lid on what actually goes one behind the scenes at Turf Moor. Hopefully not, though.