Son Heung-Min's Starring Role in Everton Thrashing Leads to Big Praise From Former Spurs Striker

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Son Heung-Min following his recent exploits for Tottenham.

His sublime performance in a 4-0 win over Everton earned him a place in Crooks' team of the week on his BBC Column, where he called the South Korean "the most improved player in the Premier League."

Son managed a goal and an assist in the game, with the latter involving a sublime piece of skill.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Since arriving in the Premier league, the speedy wide man has built a reputation for his creativity and energy on the pitch. After scoring 21 goals last year in all competitions, he is looking to improve this year, with stats showing how important he is to Spurs.

Crooks raved about Son after his performance, writing in his column: ''What I like most about him is that he genuinely plays the game with a smile on his face.

''Son has a smile that would light up Wembley stadium all on its own. I get the impression sometimes when he plays for Spurs that he is so grateful to be playing at Tottenham at all.''

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

This is high praise indeed from a man who made over 100 appearances for Tottenham. The £22m player is becoming more accustom to the English game each week, and amid reports this week in The Times of contract talks with Spurs, confirmed his happiness at the London club,

He said in a post match interview for Spurs TV: ''I think i'm just enjoying playing for Spurs at the moment, and trying to help my teammates and show performances for the fans.''