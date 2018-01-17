Theo Walcott on Verge of Everton Move After Passing Medical & Agreeing Personal Terms

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is believed to be on the verge of joining Everton after agreeing personal terms and successfully passing a medical ahead of the proposed move north.





Talks between Walcott and the Toffees began earlier this month, and according to Sky Sports, only 'final details' are left to sort after the player arrived at Everton's training ground on Tuesday.

Sky put the fee 'in the region of £20m' and state that the club's general spending power and Walcott's personal desire to work with manager Sam Allardyce were the key reasons why he chose Everton over other suitors - Bournemouth were also linked.

Walcott, who is Arsenal's longest serving player after joining the Gunners as a 16-year-old back in January 2006, will be Everton's second buy of the transfer window after the existing £27m capture of Turkish striker Cenk Tosun from Champions League surprise package Besiktas.

Walcott, now 28 years of age, leaves Arsenal after just shy of 400 games in all competitions. He scored 108 total goals for the club, with his most prolific season seeing him net 21 in 2012/13.

Injuries have disrupted his career at times, while he has badly fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season. Although a regular in the Europa League in 2017/18, Walcott has only played 63 minutes of action in the Premier League.

He will view the move to Everton as a fresh start.