UEFA Report Reveals 2 London Clubs Are Charging Fans the Most of Any Teams in Europe

Arsenal and Chelsea are the two European clubs who took the most money from match-going spectators during the 2016/17 season, UEFA's latest European Club Footballing Landscape report has revealed.

European football's governing body has measured the 'average yield' per spectator at clubs across the continent, with visitors to the Emirates Stadium paying an average of the equivalent of €90.80 for each game.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

More than simply the price of a standard match ticket, the study accounts for all of the various forms of admission costs to watch games.

UEFA explains, 'The average yield provides a benchmark for the price of attending football matches. It reflects all types of gate receipts including season tickets, matchday tickets, membership fees (where tickets are part of that membership), premium ticketing and hospitality (matchday usage).'

The average yield per spectator at Stamford Bridge is only marginally less at €90.70.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

No other club in Europe has an average yield per spectator for the period in question greater than €75. Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have the third highest yield at €73.80, while at Liverpool the average is €73.50.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United, fifth and sixth respectively, are the only other clubs where the figure is above €70, while Barcelona's yield in €68.10.

Perhaps rather surprisingly, Turkish giants Galatasaray feature in the top eight at €64.20. The numbers then begin to drop off rather sharply, with Manchester City's yield hitting €53.90 and West Ham's at €46.60 to complete the top 10.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As many as six of the top 10 are from England's Premier League, where fans are often critical of the price of watching football. In the entire top 30 given by the report, there are a total of 11 Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace (€34.60) and Bournemouth (€33.60) featuring.

Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli or Borussia Dortmund are not on the list.

Club League Avg.Yield per Spectator (€) Arsenal Premier League €97.80 Chelsea Premier League €90.70 Real Madrid La Liga €73.80 Liverpool Premier League €73.50 Bayern Munich Bundesliga €72.50 Manchester United Premier League €70.50 Barcelona La Liga €68.10 Galatasaray Super Lig €64.20 Manchester City Premier League €53.90 West Ham United Premier League €46.60 Juventus Serie A €44.50 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League €43.70 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga €41.20 Basel Swiss Super League €40.90 Roma Serie A €40.70 Fenerbahce Super Lig €40.00 Hamburg Bundesliga €39.80 Besiktas Super Lig €39.50 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 €39.10 Werder Bremen Bundesliga €38.10 Sion Swiss Super League €37.90 Newcastle United Premier League €35.00 Crystal Palace Premier League €34.60 Bournemouth Premier League €33.60 Athletic Bilbao La Liga €33.20 Anderlecht Belgian Pro League €33.10 Everton Premier League €32.80 Lyon Ligue 1 €32.30 Southampton Premier League €32.10 Stuttgart Bundesliga €31.10