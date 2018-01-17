VIDEO: Former PL Star Dimitri Payet Injures Opposition Goalkeeper With Magnificent Step-over

Dimitri Payet produced a magnificent step-over dummy to solidify a win for Olympique de Marseille, but had the side-effect of injuring the goalkeeper.

Marseille were the dominant force for the entirety of the match, but struggled to take their chances against newly promoted RC Strasbourg.

Both sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Ex-Spurs forward Clinton Njie came off the bench to break the deadlock at the Stade Velodrome, before assisting Payet to dance around goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja with a sharp piece of skill.

The deceptive trickery from the former West Ham man meant Oukidja had to be brought off with a knee injury, and shall undergo an MRI scan in the coming days.

The Strasbourg number one looked to be on the fortunate side of things, saving Valere Germain's penalty in the 71st minute, before tragedy struck.

The news will serve as a setback for Le Racing who have started the season well since sealing promotion back to the top tier after a nine-year absence.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The result means Marseille continue their excellent run of form and lead the pack chasing runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, though Lyon could leap ahead again.

The nifty goal was Payet's third of the season, with as many assists in sixteen Ligue 1 games.