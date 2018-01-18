Barcelona Demand Permanent Transfer Agreement as Defender Aleix Vidal Nears Sevilla Return

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Sevilla are closing in on a deal to bring Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal back to the club, but will not be allowed to loan the player unless they agree to an obligatory purchase in the summer.

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reports that Sevilla have proposed to pay Barcelona £8m for Vidal if and when they qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League. However, Barcelona will only accept if the transfer is obligatory regardless of Sevilla's Champions League qualification.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Such a deal would see Vidal join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season before completing a permanent move in the summer.

Vidal has been clear about his desire to remain in Spain when he leaves the Camp Nou, and a return to Sevilla would surely appeal for personal reasons. He played 47 times for the Andalusian club before joining Barcelona for a fee of about €18m.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Vidal missed most of the second half of last season with an ankle injury and has played infrequently for the Blaugrana this season, with Sergio Roberto and Nelson Semedo often preferred at right-back. His only league goal of the season came in Barcelona's 3-0 El Clasico win in December.

Football Italia reports that Napoli are also interested in the player's signature. Vidal has played his entire career in his homeland, with the exception of a season on loan at Greek side Panthrakikos in 2008/09, so it remains to be seen whether he would consider a move abroad.

(You may also be interested in - Gerard Pique Officially Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Barcelona Until June 2022)

Sevilla are currently sixth in La Liga and only three points below Real Madrid in fourth, but they have not won in five league games. They will face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters