Barcelona Demand Permanent Transfer Agreement as Defender Aleix Vidal Nears Sevilla Return

Sevilla are closing in on a deal to bring Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal back to the club, but will not be allowed to loan the player unless they agree to an obligatory purchase in the summer.

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reports that Sevilla have proposed to pay Barcelona £8m for Vidal if and when they qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League. However, Barcelona will only accept if the transfer is obligatory regardless of Sevilla's Champions League qualification.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Such a deal would see Vidal join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season before completing a permanent move in the summer.

Vidal has been clear about his desire to remain in Spain when he leaves the Camp Nou, and a return to Sevilla would surely appeal for personal reasons. He played 47 times for the Andalusian club before joining Barcelona for a fee of about €18m.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Vidal missed most of the second half of last season with an ankle injury and has played infrequently for the Blaugrana this season, with Sergio Roberto and Nelson Semedo often preferred at right-back. His only league goal of the season came in Barcelona's 3-0 El Clasico win in December.

Football Italia reports that Napoli are also interested in the player's signature. Vidal has played his entire career in his homeland, with the exception of a season on loan at Greek side Panthrakikos in 2008/09, so it remains to be seen whether he would consider a move abroad.

Sevilla are currently sixth in La Liga and only three points below Real Madrid in fourth, but they have not won in five league games. They will face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.